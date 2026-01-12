The Best Walmart-Exclusive TVs You Can Buy, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You walk down Walmart's television aisle, you know the drill: A wall of screens, all competing for your attention, each one trying to lure you into buying by playing a mix of beautiful nature footage and loud advertisements. To narrow down your options, it helps to look at which TVs are Walmart exclusives and which are the highest-rated by Walmart shoppers.

You might know the onn brand as Walmart's in-house electronics label, but did you know that the retailer now holds the exclusive rights to sell Vizio TVs, too? You might've gotten one of the brand's TVs at Costco or Target in years past, but no more. As of 2026, you'll only find Vizio-branded products at Walmart and Sam's Club. (They paid $2.3 billion for it in 2024.) Together, Vizio and onn are two sides of the coin that make up Walmart's personal TV ecosystem. Let's take a look at a few of the highest-rated based on thousands of verified user reviews.