The Best Walmart-Exclusive TVs You Can Buy, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You walk down Walmart's television aisle, you know the drill: A wall of screens, all competing for your attention, each one trying to lure you into buying by playing a mix of beautiful nature footage and loud advertisements. To narrow down your options, it helps to look at which TVs are Walmart exclusives and which are the highest-rated by Walmart shoppers.
You might know the onn brand as Walmart's in-house electronics label, but did you know that the retailer now holds the exclusive rights to sell Vizio TVs, too? You might've gotten one of the brand's TVs at Costco or Target in years past, but no more. As of 2026, you'll only find Vizio-branded products at Walmart and Sam's Club. (They paid $2.3 billion for it in 2024.) Together, Vizio and onn are two sides of the coin that make up Walmart's personal TV ecosystem. Let's take a look at a few of the highest-rated based on thousands of verified user reviews.
VIZIO's 50 Class Quantum Pro 4K QLED Smart TV
Out of all the Walmart-exclusive TVs, the Vizio 50-inch Quantum Pro stands out as the most enticing. With a 4.5-star average rating across more than 1,100 reviews on Walmart.com, Walmart shoppers have plenty of nice things to say about its brightness, color depth, and gaming performance. (One reviewer even said that the picture is better than their previous TV, a Samsung.)
It's a QLED model (not to be confused with OLED), which means it offers full-array local dimming and peak brightness, delivering great contrast. Reviewers back up the marketing claims by saying the image is vivid, sharp, immersive, and all that great stuff you love to hear about a TV. Gamers, in particular, have high praise for the TV's 120Hz refresh rate and its AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. That means smooth gameplay, less input lag, and a noticeable improvement over standard 60Hz display panels.
While some people mention the usual frustrations with setup or issueswith the remote, the overall sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive. As far as Walmart exclusives go, the $448 VIZIO 50" Class Quantum Pro sounds like the best bet.
VIZIO's 43 Class 4K LED Smart TV
If you're looking for something a little smaller (or a little less expensive), Walmart shoppers also really like the Vizio 43-inch 4K LED HDR Smart TV. More than half the price of the 50" Quantum Pro model, users rank this LED TV as the most reliable budget Vizio in all of Walmart. With more than 7,400 ratings and a 4.5-star average on Walmart.com, not to mention a $198 price point, it seems like you can't go wrong with this guy.
Reviewers call the picture clear, bright, and well-balanced, making special mention of the strong color accuracy for its size and price. Dolby Vision Bright+ support also gets a fair share of shoutouts in reviews, with people saying it's a noticeable upgrade over basic HDR. Ease of use is another recurring theme. Customers say it's a very straightforward and familiar-feeling television, especially if you've owned a Vizio before.
There aren't too many gripes with the TV itself, either. Sure, people take issue with Walmart's contracted installers and the TV's somewhat limited app library, but neither of those things is explicitly the TV's fault — more the retailer and the lackluster TV operating system, respectively.
onn's 43 Class 4K Roku Smart TV
We'd be remiss not to mention an onn model. Walmart's OG in-house smart TV brand has a 43-inch 4K Roku Smart TV with a ton of great customer feedback: more than 6,500 ratings and a solid 4.4-star average on Walmart.com. If you want a discount model that exceeds expectations for its price, users say this is the one to go with.
The picture quality is the most frequently praised feature across the user reviews. Walmart shoppers say resolution looks crisp, colors look vibrant, and contrast looks strong. While the panel only operates at a standard 60Hz refresh rate, most reviewers say motion still looks pretty smooth for everyday viewing. (Even if you might see some stuttering or lag during sports or gaming.)
The Roku OS is a big part of why there's so much customer satisfaction here. Nevertheless, we won't get too into that... it's not exclusive to the model, much less the brand, so it's praise that's going to be true across all smart TVs with Roku built in. As far as criticisms go, the biggest is the TV's physical design. Some users say that the TV's legs feel really flimsy. Despite that, the $187 onn 43-inch smart TV still seems like a dependable, easy-to-use Walmart-exclusive.
Methodology
This article is based exclusively on user reviews from Walmart's website. That includes verified purchase reviews, average star ratings, and retailer-provided product descriptions. No third-party professional editorial opinions were considered, as the focus is on what real, everyday users have to say. TVs were selected based on four criteria: Walmart exclusivity, review volume exceeding 1,000 ratings, an average user rating of 4 stars or higher, and written customer feedback.