Who Makes Philips TVs And Where Are They Built?

There are a lot of outstanding TV brands on the market today, but there are few that have been around as long, or that have managed to maintain such a high reputation for reliability as Philips. The electronics company was founded in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, by Frederik Philips and his son, Gerard, all the way back in 1891. Since then, it has grown into a multi-national corporation that has been a pioneer across virtually every theater of the field of electronics. Everything from lightbulbs and spark plugs to electric razors and refrigerators has fallen under the company's purview. Philips got into mass-market television manufacturing back in the 1940s and continues to be a leading brand in the field today.

But few corporations can persevere for that long and remain unchanged. Philips no longer handles the production and distribution of the televisions that bear the company's name. Instead, it has sold this division of its business and now has little to do with the actual production, sales, or marketing of TVs. Knowing this, many fans of the Philips brand might be curious to know which company (or companies) makes its TVs today and where these products are manufactured.