Who Was Gerard Philips? The Man Behind One Of The World's Biggest Names In Electronics

After Benjamin Franklin was credited with discovering electricity in the mid-18th century, the 19th century saw numerous inventors and industrialists work tirelessly to commercialize this new aspect of science. In 1808, Sir Humphry Davy invented the first effective electric lamp, opening the door for this technology to be used in residential homes and commercial facilities.

This discovery was perfected by Thomas Edison 71 years later, when he invented an incandescent lightbulb that could stay illuminated for over 40 hours without burning out. That eventually led to the first electric lights being used in Cleveland, Ohio, later that year, which signified the beginning of the commercial electrical energy industry.

Frederik Philips and his son, Gerard, saw this as an opportunity to provide consumers with something they had never seen: cost-effective and reliable incandescent electric lightbulbs. While Frederik Philips took the first step by co-founding Philips & Co. with his son in 1891, it was Gerard Philips who helped transform that small Dutch company into the multinational conglomerate that is known around the world today.

