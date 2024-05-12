Six Scientific Achievements Once Thought To Be Impossible

History is full of naysayers. For every out-of-the-box thinker who wondered if something might be possible, there were a hundred voices to shout them down. Imagine the wonder of someone transplanted from a mere 300 years ago to the present day. Daily life would be virtually unrecognizable.

The miracles modern humans take for granted every day: instant light in the dark, trans-oceanic travel in hours, transmitting voices through the air, let alone the masses of information broadcast by Wi-Fi. These things would be inconceivable to Benjamin Franklin, let alone Julius Caesar. Considering humanity has trod the earth for nearly 200,000 years, the last few hundred have been unprecedented in technological advancement. What is commonplace to us is beyond the wildest imaginings of yesteryear.

The inventors of these technologies have not always had an easy road. Pioneers and dreamers are often met with the sneer of impossibility from those who lack the imagination to see something a new way. Fortunately, the scope of human curiosity trumps that of skepticism, and we can enjoy the fruits of thinkers who cast aside the pessimistic and forged into new realms. Join us as we examine seven scientific achievements that were once thought to be impossible fantasies.