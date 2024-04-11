Why Germany's V-2 Rocket Was A Global Gamechanger

Many important offensive and defensive technologies emerged from World War II. Still, the most significant is arguably the V-2 rocket, which terrorized civilians throughout its deployment and ushered in what eventually became the Space Race. The V-2 was the brainchild of Dr. Wernher von Braun, a German scientist and member of the Nazi Party and Allgemeine SS. His work established many rocket technology advancements that ultimately made space travel possible.

Beginning in 1944, the V-2 became the first ballistic missile and a weapon of terror capable of striking targets up to 220 miles from its launchpad. In addition to its long range, the V-2 carried a payload of 1,000 kg (2,200 lbs.), could fly at a ceiling of 60 miles, and travel at 3,400 mph, or Mach 4.43. Throughout WWII, the V-2, known as the "Vergeltungswaffe Zwei" (Vengeance Two) in German, was used to strike targets in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. Over 1,115 hit targets in the U.K., though it wasn't incredibly accurate (via National Air and Space Museum).

Between 1944 and 1945, the German war machine churned out around 6,000 V-2 rockets, though only half of them were launched before the war ended. When the war came to a close, the technology that went into creating the V-2 found its way to the Soviet Union, which captured plenty of V-2s, and the Americans, who launched the controversial Operation Paperclip to bring captured and surrendered German scientists to the U.S., leading to the development of NASA and the space race.