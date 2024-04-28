Zero Gravity Explained: Where & When Does It Exist?

If there's one thing everybody knows about space, it's that there's no gravity once you leave the Earth's atmosphere. We all know that don't we? It's actually not true — and an attempt at a massive oversimplification of our admittedly limited experiences traveling in space. As of 2024, humans have ventured only around 250,000 miles from Earth — to the moon and back. While that sounds like a vast distance, in space, it's barely anything at all.

What we experience during spaceflight isn't zero gravity, as many believe — it's microgravity. The International Space Station (ISS) orbits at 230-285 miles above the planet, and astronauts aboard float about as if there's no gravity at all. If a quarter million miles is barely anything, then 285 miles is hardly worth mentioning. The truth is that Earth's gravity still affects astronauts on the ISS, at around 88% the strength as it would if they were standing on the ground. It does so differently due to how objects orbit the planet.

The reason astronauts float about aboard spacecraft is because of weightlessness, not zero gravity. This is created because they're constantly falling toward the planet without smashing into it. When an object like a spacecraft enters orbit around the Earth, it does so by hitting the correct orbital velocity to be caught in the planet's gravity. This horizontal travel around the planet causes a stable orbit in which the object never enters the atmosphere. For the ISS, the right speed is roughly 17,000 mph, resulting in a complete orbit every 90 minutes.