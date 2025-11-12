5 Hidden Things Your Smart TV Can Do That Most People Miss

Aside from cell phones, perhaps no item has gained more functionality over the past couple of decades than TVs, which are now fully fledged smart gadgets. Smart TVs come with your favorite streaming apps ready to download, making it easier than ever to get right into bingeing the latest season of your favorite series.

But smart TVs are more than just a portal to Netflix. These days, major smart TV OSes are packed with convenient features. Google TV and Amazon Fire OS are both based on Android, which means they carry a number of features you'd expect on a phone or tablet. Other OSes built for TVs, from Roku OS to LG webOS, work similarly. Whether you want to use your TV as a game console, a media streamer, or attach peripheral devices, these platforms can handle it all and then some. Even if you don't have a smart TV, you can get all of these features by plugging a dongle or set top box into it.

We rounded up five of the most exciting things you might not have known your TV can do. Testing was conducted using the unholy triad of a TCL Roku TV connected to both a Chromecast with Google TV and an Amazon Fire Stick, like a smart TV turducken. These are just a few of the ways you can maximize your big screen's true potential, so let's dive in.