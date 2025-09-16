Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying A Cheap Android TV Box

It seems like the cost of entertainment is always rising. Streaming services continue to raise their subscription fees, and the hardware you need to run streaming apps on the big screen is also expensive. To cite just one example, Google discontinued Chromecast for the Google TV Streamer, a considerably more expensive gadget with only a few added significant functionalities. But users looking outside of established solutions for a cheap way to enjoy the latest movies and shows could run into major problems.

Looking across online storefronts like Amazon and Walmart, you'll find numerous listings for cheap Android TV boxes. These are tiny, low-end computers running obsolete versions of rooted Android, housed inside a set-top box with HDMI outputs. Generally sold for between twenty and fifty dollars, many are made by brands you've never heard of and come pre-loaded with custom software and apps. Often, they promise to let users circumvent streaming prices with apps like Kodi that can be connected to remote, private media servers full of movies and TV shows. In other words, they promise to make illegal piracy as easy as plugging in and connecting to Wi-Fi.

Of course, piracy is against the law, and you could end up facing legal consequences for using an Android TV box to stream copyrighted media for free. But even if you purchase a box without any illegally sourced content, the much greater danger could be lurking out of sight. Cheap Android TV boxes have been revealed as a major source of malware, which works behind the scenes to compromise your network and even use your connection to commit crimes. Here's what you need to know to stay safe.