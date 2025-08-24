5 Of The Best Free Streaming Apps For Your Smart TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart TVs come with a lot of apps that you can use to stream shows and movies. Unfortunately, many services come with a subscription fee attached. There's an idea that free content is usually boring or filled with unwanted content that couldn't make it to the main studios. However, the price tag does not always signify quality or the amount of content that you get, and there is a goldmine of free programming and media that is guaranteed to keep you hooked. You might find your next favorite show is hidden in a library of free content.

Keep in mind that a lot of content is exclusive to certain studios, and so some free apps will have certain shows, but others will not. Looking for alternatives is a great way to find new media that you may not have considered or known about. So this is not just a way to avoid spending more money on subscriptions, but a way to broaden your horizons while also finding some content that is familiar to you.

