How To Find & Manage Subscriptions On Your Roku Device

Across its line of streaming-ready devices, Roku connects users with the subscription services needed to dive into the latest TV hits and Hollywood blockbusters. Unfortunately, finding and managing individual subscriptions to the many available streaming apps can become tiresome. Do you have Hulu, or was that Netflix you subscribed to? Who even remembers anymore? Since it's rare for streaming services to be bundled together, canceling your Disney+ subscription and changing the payment method on your Discovery+ account in the same night is an obnoxious multistep process.

The annoyance is compounded when you consider there are more than 200 streaming services. Even if you narrow your selection down to the eight best streaming options, that's still a lot of individual accounts to manage. Thankfully, Roku has made it easier for users to not only find and access each of these services but also subscribe or unsubscribe from a specific platform. Streaming providers intentionally make it difficult to cancel a service. Some don't even let you fully manage your account on their dedicated mobile app, instead requiring you to use a web browser.

One of the best app management features Roku offers is a simple popup warning you that a free trial is about to end. This gives you the opportunity to cancel a subscription and avoid unwanted charges (though there are a few things to know before canceling Netflix). Beyond that, you'll need to dig a little to find and manage subscriptions. The steps that follow were performed on a Roku TV, but should be similar on other Roku devices.

