4 Things To Know Before Canceling Your Netflix Account

What started as a DVD rental company has grown into a mammoth entertainment service, essentially rendering cable television useless. The rise of Netflix and other streaming platforms has facilitated people to enjoy their favorite TV shows or movies from the comfort of their homes.

Ironically, streaming platforms have embodied the very issue they set out to solve — to eliminate the need to pay for separate channels on TV just to enjoy an expansive catalog of content. It also doesn't help that Netflix has sunset its ad-free plan, meaning you'd have to spoil your movie-watching experience with ads sprinkled in between for the most basic plan. Whatever the reason may be, if you can no longer find value in paying for your Netflix account, you can opt out of your plan at any time.

However, there are a few things you should consider before you go ahead and cancel your Netflix subscription.