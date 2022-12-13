How To Cancel Your Netflix Subscription

With so many streaming platforms to choose from these days, and as a cost-saving measure, more people are starting to employ a rotation of services to tap into while they're fixated on their favorite new series, rather than using just one or two subscriptions for one-stop entertainment. This is especially true for Netflix, which is notorious for cutting fan-favorite series prematurely. It's like an on-again, off-again relationship you read about in your favorite romance novels or on your best friend's social media posts.

Thankfully, most of these streaming apps allow you to come and go as you please, giving users the freedom to openly "date" different services depending on the season and which shows and movies they're into. It's worth knowing how to cancel your subscription at any time to ensure you aren't charged for content you aren't watching. It's super simple no matter which device you happen to use. We'll show you how.