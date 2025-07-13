5 Possible Fixes To Try If Your YouTube App Stops Working

If it's not the app or device, it's probably just you. Connectivity issues more than likely are a result of something wrong with your internet connection. First, try moving to a different place in your house where the Wi-Fi has a stronger connection, particularly if there are several obstructions (walls, fish tanks, metal decor, and other signal-blocking items) between you and the router. Nearby electronic devices, like baby monitors and microwaves, can produce interferences. It never hurts to try another Wi-Fi network, assuming there's one available. That said, you should know that your university or workplace Wi-Fi could be blocking YouTube intentionally, along with other websites and apps.

Consider using Wi-Fi analyzing tools to diagnose your home internet issues, especially if it's not just the YouTube app that's misbehaving. Try an internet speed test like speedtest.net, and keep in mind that you need at least 0.7 Mbps to watch a YouTube video on low-quality. Try completely restarting your router by unplugging it from the wall, waiting 30 seconds, and plugging it back in. Check to make sure Ethernet cables are properly plugged in, and that there are no kinks, frays, or other visible damage to the cables. Who knows, it might be something simple like your Wi-Fi router antenna pointed the wrong way.

If push comes to shove, contact your ISP and see if they can diagnose any issues from their end. Your ISP may be throttling your connection, especially as if you're using a lot of bandwidth, or you've surpassed your monthly data cap. Keep in mind that your ISP may be throttling you for other reasons, like using a VPN.