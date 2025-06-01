Why You Should Be Restarting Your iPhone More Than You Might Think

It has been more than 18 years since Steve Jobs introduced the first-generation iPhone at MacWorld 2007. Since then, Apple has released a new generation of the iPhone almost every year, with the iPhone 16 being the latest one at the time of writing.

However, like any other devices, iPhones have also found themselves facing various issues since their first release. One solution that serves as a simple remedy for most of the problems you face is simply restarting the iPhone. Whether your iPhone's keyboard has stopped working or it keeps disconnecting from the Wi-Fi, restarting the iPhone can solve the problem in no time.

The National Security Agency (NSA) released an infographic in 2020 featuring 16 pieces of advice that every smartphone user should practice to keep their device safe. One of those pieces of advice was to restart your smartphone every week. That said, let's check out why you should regularly restart your iPhone and, most importantly, how you can do that.

