iPhone Keyboard Not Working? Here Are 5 Ways To Fix It

There are a lot of cool things you can do with the iPhone keyboard, like turning it into a trackpad or using a multitude of gestures to optimize your smartphone experience. That is, of course, when your iPhone keyboard isn't acting weird. Through the years, iPhone owners of various models have raised multiple keyboard issues like lag, disappearing entirely from the screen, and being unable to type anything at all. Unfortunately, there are also a ridiculous number of reasons why your iPhone keyboard could be having problems.

Because of the iPhone's design that does not make use of physical buttons, it can be easy to associate issues with your screen to your keyboard. After all, a broken screen (or even just portions of it) can mean being unable to use your keyboard effectively, especially the lower half where most keyboards are located. So, if you want to clear this possibility before you read ahead, you can check out our guide for how to fix an iPad screen that isn't working, which also has a lot of methods that work for the iPhone as well.

If you've already attempted the tried and tested tip of turning your iPhone on and off, but still find your keyboard having problems, you might be desperate to try other methods. Thankfully, if you're not exactly sure what you did to make your iPhone keyboard stop working, we'll be sharing several ways how you can fix it and how to manage it if you can't.