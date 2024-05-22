8 Ways To Fix An iPhone Microphone That Isn't Working

Before all the fancy apps that we have installed in our iPhones today, the earliest mobile phones were exactly as the name suggests: Phones that could take calls anywhere. Decades later, smartphones can do so much more with their constant internet connections, like pay for utilities, make bank deposits, stream entertainment, and give us access to social media. Despite this, communication is still one of the fundamental components of smartphone use today. This can be difficult to do when your microphone is broken.

For the modern smartphone user, microphones are a critical part that helps them interact with a voice assistant, record a message, or chat with a friend. When it comes to iPhones, its three microphones work through the tiny holes located in the front, back, and bottom of your device. Each microphone is designed for different functions, such as for taking calls (front) and recording videos (back). The third microphone helps with noise cancellation features.

While a broken microphone doesn't necessarily mean your iPhone is unusable, it can definitely cause a lot of inconvenience. Thankfully, there are methods you can try to get your iPhone mic working again.