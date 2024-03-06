Here's How To Record Your iPhone's Screen

By default, an iPhone's Control Center has several useful tools added like Wi-Fi, Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, and Volume and Brightness controls. However, you can customize your Control Center to reduce the number of times you have to open the Settings app to perform basic options. To record your iPhone's screen using iOS's built-in feature, you must add it to your Control Center by following the steps below:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Control Center. Scroll down until you find Screen Recording under the More Controls section. Tap the green plus (+) icon next to Screen Recording, and it'll automatically move to the Included Controls section.

To record your iPhone's screen, access the Control Center. If you have a model older than the iPhone X, you can access the Control Center by swiping up from the bottom of the screen. For devices above the iPhone X, all you need to do is swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen.

Now, you should see a Screen Recording icon. Tap it and a three-second countdown will begin. While screen recordings do record internal audio by default, external audio isn't recorded. So, if you'd like to record a voiceover to go along with your screen recording, long-press the Screen Recording icon and tap the Microphone button. Now, every time you begin a screen recording, external audio will be captured.

Once you've recorded your screen, you can stop by going to the Control Center and tapping the Screen Recording button once again or by tapping the red status bar at the top of the screen or the Dynamic Island. You can access your recording by heading to the Photos app.