The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Wireless Microphones For iPhone Available In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your iPhone can capture pretty solid audio recordings with little assistance on its own. But you may desire to take your production values up a notch. A quality microphone can make a world of difference in this instance and be one of the best accessories for any vlogger, indie filmmaker, or podcaster to invest in. There's no shortage of different microphone types to aid you in this process, but for most iPhone users, a wireless Lavalier microphone is more than sufficient. But picking the right one can be an overwhelming task, to say the least.
On top of such crucial determining factors as recording range, frequency, battery life, and overall sound quality is ensuring that the microphone fits within your price range. It's not uncommon to find wireless mics sold for $250 or more, depending on the brand, which is sure to be a red flag for those working within a tight budget.
The good news is that there is a wide array of wireless microphones that deliver exceptional audio quality while not breaking the bank. Today we'll be diving into some of the best budget-friendly options you'll find today, based on their cost, quality, and user reception. More about our methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Maybesta Professional Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone
Among the best-selling wireless iPhone microphones you'll find on Amazon is the Maybesta Professional Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone. When taking a deeper dive into this dynamic device, it's easy to see why, thanks to its host of useful features and unmatched convenience.
As with most wireless lav mics of its kind, the Maybesta can be paired with your iPhone by plugging the receiver into your device's charging port. There is no need for an additional app or even a Bluetooth connection, so you can start recording your audio right away. The microphone's ultra-sensitive omnidirectional recording capabilities can pick up 360 degrees of sound within a 50-foot range. It is backed by a dense sponge that effectively cuts down on noise interference and has 4.5 hours of battery life.
On Amazon, the Maybesta Wireless Lavalier holds a 4.4 out of 5-star rating average from over 8,000 reviewers. Many are genuinely surprised by Maybesta's sound-capturing capabilities and discreet nature. However, some recommend it be used indoors, given the quality of its windscreen. Amazon sells them for between $22.99 and $30.99, depending on the color and number of mics.
Hollyland Lark M1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
When it comes to the best microphone brands, most are quick to point toward Rodeo, Yeti, and DJI, among others. However, another name worth mentioning alongside these options is Hollyland, which offers a wide range of stellar mics that top the competition as far as price is concerned. The Hollyland Lark M1 Wireless Lavalier Microphone is no exception.
Whether you're getting your feet wet in content creation or are an audio aficionado, this versatile microphone is sure to impress. At the size of an average flash drive, this device can be tucked away effortlessly while recording. But don't let its size fool you. The Lark M1 packs a punch with an intelligent audio processing algorithm that allows for a wide range of functions, such as filtering out ambient sounds and automatically adjusting to your phone or camera's volume settings. The microphone covers up to 650 feet of sound range, making it ideal for recording in various settings.
Many outlets have sung the praises of the Lark M1, including American Songwriter and Shotkit, with the latter even giving the mic a perfect five-star review. A duo-version that comes with an Airpod-like charging case can be purchased on Amazon for $109. However, you can also opt into the single $59 microphone without a case and instead plug it up to the wall to charge.
Leetus Lavalier Wireless Microphone
The Leetus Wireless Lavalier is another simple yet superbly powered wireless microphone. If you have an iPhone or iPad with at least iOS 12, the Leetus might be the perfect choice for you.
The sound quality of a Leetus mic is outstanding for its size and price. It can record clear audio from up to 65 feet, with its noise reduction features and the two plush windproof covers that come with it, which even help it get high-quality recordings while outdoors. Likewise, you also get four replacement high-density sponge heads for the microphone itself. With a seven-hour battery life once fully charged, you'll be sure to get the most out of your Leetus Wireless Lavalier. Keep in mind, however, that the microphone's receiver does not connect to the USB-C port of any iPhone model above the iPhone 15.
The Leetus Wireless Lavalier currently holds a 4.3 out of 5-star Amazon rating. Of its over 900 reviews, a good majority found it helpful for everything from conducting professional interviews to completing school projects to performing karaoke. At the time of this writing, it is on sale for $18.99 but is usually offered at the still-affordable cost of $25.99.
Ecomxia Wireless Lavalier Microphone
For the aspiring social media influencer, having good-quality audio is a must. While practically any option on this list will aid you in that endeavor, many have favored the Ecomxia Wireless Lavalier Microphone for its especially noteworthy functionality. This can primarily be chopped up to the mic's amazing adaptability.
While similar devices often come equipped with a noise reduction feature, the Ecomxia offers three different settings to best suit your needs. Its AI-powered noise-canceling mode is automatically built-in, but users can also choose between a manual and reverberation setting. This, along with its compact size, eight-hour lasting battery, and ability to record up to 70 feet, make this microphone a budget-friendly choice for podcasts, YouTube videos, or reels for Instagram or TikTok — with platforms such as Hollyland recommending it for such purposes.
Over 1,600 Amazon users gave Ecomxia a 4.3 rating on average. Despite some noted issues with its connectivity and sound distortion when at a low battery, most have been pleased with its ease of use and overall quality for such a low price. It currently sells for $33.98.
AIKELA Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone
Wireless Lavalier microphones come with a host of helpful features and functions. However, the downside to many of them is that their recording range is somewhat limited, cutting down on the locations where you can utilize them. But the amazing AIKELA Wireless Lavalier Lapel Microphone defies the odds, proving that size does not matter when it comes to its recording capabilities.
Whereas most lavaliers struggle to capture audio from more than 60 or 70 feet, the AIKELA is sensitive enough to record quality audio from a staggering 393 feet away, giving you the ability to use it in more varied environments. This versatility extends to its range of compatible devices thanks to its 3-in-1 adapter, able to work with iPhones, Androids, cameras, PCs, and more. It's especially useful for interviews as its universal receiver has the incredible ability to record two sound sources simultaneously when both provided microphones are activated. When combined with its built-in noise reduction features and a seven-hour battery life, it's easy to see how the AIKELA can enhance the recording experience for nearly any user.
Outside of some complaints regarding issues with connectivity and noise cancellation, most buyers have given this handy mic their approval with a 4.2 rating average on Amazon. You can snag a pair for yourself for only $25.99.
How we chose these wireless microphones
Choosing what made it on this list was certainly a tall task. Doing a quick search on Amazon of wireless iPhone microphones will bring up a seemingly endless list of options, all with their own strengths and weaknesses. For this list, however, it ultimately came down to which of these many choices provided the best bang for your buck in the long run.
Given that this list primarily caters to a budget-conscious crowd, price was a major deciding factor for our picks. Our selection stays within the $25 to $30 range for the most part, with the exception being the $59 Hollyland Lark M1. However, considering how common it is to come across wireless iPhone mics for between $250 and $300, it's safe to say that our choices stay well below that average. At the same time, including some slight price variations within our list opens the door for a wider range of budgetary constraints.
Quality is king, as they say, and this was the ultimate deciding factor. None of our picks came below a 4.2 rating average on Amazon, ensuring that most buyers would recommend the product. Professional outlets such as Hollyland and American Songwriter also sang the praises of these mics. Many such platforms perform extensive tests to give a well-rounded opinion of the device. In the end, take the time to analyze your audio and budgetary needs before making a purchase.