How To Connect A Wireless Microphone To Your iPhone

Cell phones have come a long way since their introduction in the 1980s. Long gone are cumbersome, antennaed devices, and though there are still plenty of affordable and practical flip phones out there, they've become far less common than they were previously. Nowadays, phones can do it all, from contacting friends and family in a variety of ways to surfing the Internet, accessing virtually all social media platforms, playing games, and more. Despite these innovations, though, even top-of-the-line models like Apple's ever-popular iPhone can be enhanced with additional hardware, such as external microphones.

iPhones have changed the game in the realm of mobile communication, and they've improved in more ways than one. Cameras have gotten more crisp and vibrant, accessibility options have expanded, and microphone quality has gone up. Still, whether you're a reporter conducting an on-the-fly interview, an aspiring voice actor with a limited equipment budget, or just someone who likes to experiment with the latest in audio recording technology, investing in an external microphone could be worthwhile to you.

Thankfully, it's not hard to connect one of the many different types of microphones to your iPhone wirelessly. It only takes a few simple steps.