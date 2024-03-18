What To Do If Your iPhone Is Stuck In Headphone Mode

You're watching a YouTube video, but no sound is coming from your iPhone's speakers. You increase the volume but nothing happens. You check if you accidentally muted the video and it turns out you did not. Then you check, several times, if your headphones are still connected — they're not. What's going on? Your iPhone is stuck in headphone mode. It's behaving as though headphones are connected, even though they clearly aren't.

This is a known and well-documented glitch. It's strange, but it happens from time to time. The good news is that it's usually easy to fix, so there's no reason for concern. However, causes vary. To get your device out of headphone mode and have the iPhone audio working properly, you need to first determine what's causing the issue. Here are four recommended fixes you should consider before taking your phone to an Apple Store to get it looked at by a professional.