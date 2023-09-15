Common Household Objects And Tools You Can Use To Clean Your iPhone's Charging Port

It's a well-known fact that your smartphone is a germ magnet, but the charging port can get pretty dirty, too. Whether you have an iPhone with a Lightning port or USB-C, there is a hollow opening where dust, lint, and grime can accumulate over time. If your charging port gets too dirty, you might even have trouble charging your iPhone or get an alert saying that your charging accessory isn't supported.

Dirt can build up in your iPhone's charging port for a few reasons. If you carry your iPhone around in your pocket, it might get clogged with lint. In a bag, debris from other items might get stuck inside your charging port. If you spill a drink or other liquid on your iPhone, you might find a sticky residue that has seeped inside the charging port. Dropping your iPhone on a dirty floor or outdoors might result in mud and other grime getting lodged inside the port.

If you find your iPhone's charging port needs to be cleaned, you can do this quite easily at home with the help of a few common household items.