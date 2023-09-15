Common Household Objects And Tools You Can Use To Clean Your iPhone's Charging Port
It's a well-known fact that your smartphone is a germ magnet, but the charging port can get pretty dirty, too. Whether you have an iPhone with a Lightning port or USB-C, there is a hollow opening where dust, lint, and grime can accumulate over time. If your charging port gets too dirty, you might even have trouble charging your iPhone or get an alert saying that your charging accessory isn't supported.
Dirt can build up in your iPhone's charging port for a few reasons. If you carry your iPhone around in your pocket, it might get clogged with lint. In a bag, debris from other items might get stuck inside your charging port. If you spill a drink or other liquid on your iPhone, you might find a sticky residue that has seeped inside the charging port. Dropping your iPhone on a dirty floor or outdoors might result in mud and other grime getting lodged inside the port.
If you find your iPhone's charging port needs to be cleaned, you can do this quite easily at home with the help of a few common household items.
Use these items to clean your iPhone's charging port
Before getting started cleaning your iPhone's charging port, disconnect it from a charger and power it off. To do this, press and hold the power button and either volume button and drag the power off slider on the screen. Remove any cases and accessories.
Next, get your tools ready. You'll need a flashlight, paper towel, and toothpick. To begin, shine the flashlight on the charging port and inspect the inside. Make a note of any metal connectors you see since these are the areas you want to avoid damaging. Next, use the sharp end of the toothpick to gently scrape around the edges of the port, being careful not to apply too much pressure. Doing this can damage the charging pins or cause the pointy edge of the toothpick to break off inside.
Wipe off the excess dirt on a paper towel and scoop out any debris lodged in the middle. Use your flashlight in between steps to make sure you're targeting the right areas. If you don't have a toothpick handy, you can use a plastic paper clip or even a plastic dental flosser. If you have a can of compressed air or rubber air blower handy, you can use this to blow short, controlled blasts of air into the charging port to help dislodge any stubborn debris.
What to avoid when cleaning your iPhone's charging port
While you can easily clean your iPhone's charging port at home, it's important to only use the right tools. For starters, never use a sharp metal object like a safety pin, thumbtack, or even a SIM ejector tool to clean your charging port. Metal conducts electricity and can potentially short-circuit your device.
It might be tempting to use a wet cotton swab to clean sticky residue, but you should never intentionally allow moisture to come in contact with the charging port, even though the iPhone is waterproof. If you need to clean a sticky substance, you can use a cotton swab dipped in a small amount of rubbing alcohol and very gently wipe around the edges of the port. Rubbing alcohol evaporates quickly, unlike water, but you should only use it in moderation and as a last resort.
You should also avoid using your breath to blow air into the charging port. Your breath isn't as strong as compressed air, and it's likely to introduce moisture into the port, too. If water or moisture comes in contact with the charging port, leave it to dry completely for a few hours before attempting to turn it on or connect a charger.