You'll Want To Avoid Using These Products When Cleaning Your iPhone

There's nothing worse than a visibly dirty iPhone. You can see the dust and grime gathering in the nooks and crannies, and it completely spoils the beautiful, clean design everyone loves. But when you do a quick internet search to discover how best to clean your trusty pocket computer, you'll be met with nothing but contradictory information about what does the job, what is dangerous, and what will straight-up kill your phone.

At this point, you decide to go straight to the source — Apple — only to find that its advice is limited to microfiber cloths and alcohol wipes. Is that really enough to get rid of all the dirt and grime? And what about the debris that builds up in the charging port, speakers, and around the edges of buttons? Unfortunately, there isn't an official way to take care of those more delicate jobs, but there are a few regularly recommended methods you should avoid.