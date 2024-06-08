iPad Screen Not Working? Here's How To Fix It

The screen is a critical component of the iPad, so it can cause a lot of panic when it suddenly has issues. Aside from the button or two on the sides of the iPad (and a Home button on older models), the screen is the primary touchpoint that you use to interact with your device.

Unfortunately, there are several ways in which an iPad screen can be broken. For example, the issue could be purely visual, like hairline cracks from a drop, or it only displays a single page or a black screen. Other times, it could be an unresponsive screen, culminating in lagging when you swipe or tap. In some cases, it can even be how it works with your Apple Pencil or other accessories, wherein certain features refuse to work. Regardless, these issues can range from slight inconveniences to making your iPad downright unusable.

Due to the high repair costs, it can be tempting to get the help of a third-party repair shop, but bear in mind that it may come with unexpected consequences. For example, Forbes reported drawing issues with the Apple Pencil when used in tandem with third-party replacement screens. Not to mention, it can lead to existing warranty plans being voided. Thankfully, there are multiple ways you can try to resolve issues related to your iPad screen in the comforts of your own home. Here are a few that you should consider to get yours back in working order.