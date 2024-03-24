Mastering iPhone Gestures: A Complete Guide

These days we do almost everything on our smartphones, and everything we do on our smartphones, we do with gestures. In smartphone terminology, a "gesture" is anything you do with your hands, face, or body to achieve an action on your phone. That covers everything from the simple tap to generating digital effects by making shapes with your hands (more on that later).

The iPhone has evolved considerably since the first model hit store shelves back in 2007 and the gestures we use to interact with our iPhones have evolved too. While most gestures are universal and will work regardless of your iPhone model, some are limited to recent models or require a current operating system. It's always a good idea to make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS.

Most of what you'll do with gestures is totally intuitive — swiping and tapping your way through messages and apps doesn't present too many stumbling blocks. However, whether you're getting your first iPhone or you're a seasoned smartphone veteran, gestures can do more than you probably know. If you're new to the iPhone game, we'll walk you through the basics of how to communicate with your phone, then stick around to learn some more advanced gestures, tips, and tricks.