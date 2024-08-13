iPhone Keeps Disconnecting From Wi-Fi? Here Is How To Fix It

Before making any advanced changes to your iPhone, try some basic checks that might fix the Wi-Fi connectivity issue. First, check if the Airplane Mode is turned off. An active Airplane Mode disables all the wireless communication on your iPhone, including Wi-Fi. It might be possible that you have accidentally enabled it. Swipe down from the top-right corner to expand the Control Center and ensure that the airplane icon is not highlighted.

Next, verify that your Wi-Fi router and modem are functioning correctly. Check the lights on the modem and router and ensure that they indicate normal working. If there are other devices connected to the same router, check if they are also disconnected or having similar issues with stability. If you find any problem, might be worth contacting your ISP for the solution.

You can also try power cycling the Wi-Fi router. This will refresh the router settings and probably fix any minor glitches causing disconnects. To power cycle the router, unplug it from the power source and wait for at least 30 seconds to let it power down. After that, plug the router back in and fully restart, then check if the problem persists.

Lastly, it's important to determine if the problem is device-specific. Connect the same iPhone to any other Wi-Fi network: If the problem persists, it's not the router's fault, but your iPhone's.