Google Says Your Accounts May Not Be Secure Enough - Here's Why You Should Stop Using Just A Password

If passwords are the centerpiece of your online security strategy, you're not alone. According to a Google and Morning Consult survey, 60% of U.S. consumers say they use strong, unique passwords to keep their accounts safe, even though there are now easier and potentially more secure alternatives available. What's worse, a small but not insignificant number of people admitted to reusing the same passwords across multiple accounts, a practice that makes it easier for cybercriminals to break into several accounts if just one set of login credentials is ever leaked.

Given that passwords have been the standard for decades, it's not surprising that they're still widely used. However, Google is trying to change that. The company is pushing for users to move beyond passwords in favor of newer options like passkeys and social sign-in. Part of the reason for this push is an uptick in online scams, with many of them trying to trick people into giving up their login information. From phishing attacks to fraudulent DMV texts, it seems we can't get a break from scammers trying to steal our information.

Weak, recycled, and stolen passwords are still among the most common ways cybercriminals gain access to our accounts, and even what we think are strong passwords can be compromised — and that's not the only problem. We also have to manage all of those passwords, an overwhelming task that leads many of us to cut corners and choose convenience over security. Instead of trying to create and remember better passwords, Google argues that using passkeys or social sign-in is the way to go. These options make signing in across devices easier and safer while making it harder for bad actors to get into your accounts.