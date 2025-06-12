Does The DMV Send Out Text Messages? How To Know If You're Being Scammed

Like most things in the world, innovations in technology have both positive and negative impacts on society. On one hand, the latest technologies like AI models are making tasks easier in various areas like healthcare and the space sector; on the other hand, they're also making it easier for scammers to portray themselves as a legitimate person in front of their target. According to GASA (Global Anti-Scam Alliance), AI-related scams have increased by more than 1500% in the Asia-specific region in the last three years.

One of the ways AI is used in scams is to write more legitimate and natural-sounding text messages. Cybercriminals then use these AI-written messages to trick targets into revealing their personal data or even downloading a malicious application on their device. This way of scamming people using text messages is known as smishing, and it has been in the news in America quite a bit in the last few days, where residents of different states have reported receiving text messages that appear to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles office.

According to a USA Today report, the message has been reported in most of the country's states, including Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, Georgia, New York, Illinois, and more. This isn't the first time smishing scams are getting popular in the United States. In 2021, many residents of Texas reported receiving emails and text messages from someone posing as a DMV official. Following massive reports from the public, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles issued an advisory to inform people about these fraudulent messages and emails. Here's everything you need to know about the current DMV scam messages and what you should do if you have received one.

