4 Ways NASA Is Using AI For Space Exploration

The buzz and controversy surrounding artificial intelligence may make it seem pretty new, but NASA has been using AI in a variety of programs — even space missions — for decades. America's space agency has used it to study Mars' surface, monitor Earth and its environment, even to schedule space missions. And NASA hopes to do even more — the agency recently announced that as AI advances, NASA's portfolio of AI-aided ventures will increase. This could soon include deep-space missions and exploring other planets.

This may sound a bit science-fictional to those worried about AI's ever-growing presence in all aspects of our lives. AI is used all around us — and now it's also leading us into space?

NASA said it's bound by the Responsible AI principles laid out in the White House's Executive Order 13960, ensuring that all AI use is transparent and ethical. In fact, NASA says it's setting an industry standard for responsible AI use in science. Here are some of the ways that NASA is currently using AI to further our space exploration.