Why These 10 Samples Collected By NASA's Perseverance Rover On Mars Are So Important

Thanks to Mars rover missions like NASA's Perseverance and Curiosity, we're learning more about the Red Planet than ever before. One of the biggest questions that researchers have about Mars, which the Perseverance rover is specifically intended to investigate, is whether there could ever have been life on the planet. Researchers are pretty certain that there's nothing living on Mars now, but there could have been microbial life there billions of years ago when there was still liquid water present on the planet's surface.

To understand the history of Mars, a rover like Perseverance is an important tool. It can perform investigations using instruments like spectrometers to understand the composition of rock samples, and it can use its cameras to image the areas those samples were taken from and see whether there are useful geographic features like layers that can give a clue to the area's past. By looking at layers of rock, scientists can see different periods in Mars' history and learn about things like the climate or temperature during different time periods.

But if we want to really understand more about the history of Mars, and especially whether there was ever life there, we need to get samples off the planet and back to labs on Earth where they can be examined in more depth. That's the aim of NASA's Mars Sample Return mission, which plans to transport samples from Mars to Earth for further study in the 2030s. The plan for the Mars Sample Return mission involves a small rover called a Fetch Rover, one or more sample recovery helicopters, and the first rocket to take off from another planet.