How To Keep Your Phone Safe From AI Scams, According To The FBI

Over the past few years, AI has opened new avenues of research and eased an average person's chores, especially across mobile devices. At the same time, it has opened a Pandora's Box of scams. Using deepfakes, bad actors have posed as friends, family members, police officials, or delivery agents, robbing countless users of their hard-earned money. The latest in the series of AI-generated scams involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which has raised alarm about digital fraudsters trying to trick users by posing as senior U.S. government officials.

Advertisement

"If you receive a message claiming to be from a senior US official, do not assume it is authentic," the FBI advises in a public notice. The agency notes that the swindlers have even targeted current or former senior U.S. federal or state government officials. As part of their scheme, the con artists are sending texts or fake voice messages generated using AI tools.

The key objective here, per the FBI, is to establish trust. Compared to a random business or customer support executive, users are more likely to pay attention to messages or voice notes that seemingly come from a senior government official.

There are plenty of reports out there where scammers have even appeared in video calls posing as law enforcement officials. Once the trust (or fear) is established, it becomes much easier to launch phishing attacks to get sensitive information such as banking details, service log-ins, or extract money in the name of sham charges.

Advertisement