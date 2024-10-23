5 Ways Google Messages Aims To Protect Users Against Scams, Threats, & More

The world has moved on to instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and video calls, but text messages are still a crucial part of the global communication infrastructure. And with that status quo, the latter also becomes a hotbed of shady activities and crimes. Google is finally adding a handful of features to the Messages app that will help safeguard users against package delivery and job frauds, identity scams, spam from seemingly international businesses, and more. One might ask, why?

Well, the problem is so dire that the FBI has a whole advisory page for spoofing and phishing attacks, which counts SMS messages as a key vector. The United States Postal Inspection Service has a dedicated page for "smishing" (SMS phishing) scams. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has a page live about COVID-19 text scams. Even the Treasury Department has a fraud alert on its website detailing fake text messages.

To protect against the rising threat of SMS-based scams, Google has today announced enhanced scam detection in the Messages app that will look for shady or malicious messages, especially those that could lead to package delivery and job fraud scams. The tech uses on-device machine learning models to assess the contents of a message, and once it detects that something is fishy, the message is automatically moved to the spam folder. This tool is already rolling out to beta users.

