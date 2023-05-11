How To Replace Your Google Account Password With A Passkey

Since Google has rolled out passkeys for Google Accounts, passwords are a becoming thing of the past — or at least, they could be. For the time being, at least, changing over to passkeys is entirely optional, so if you'd prefer not to or are otherwise hesitant to switch then there's no pressure to do so right away.

That said, ditching passwords in favor of passkeys is definitely something you should give serious consideration if you value security, because as necessary as passwords have been, they aren't as sure-fire as they used to be. Passwords that are too simple can be guessed, password managers can be hacked, and in some cases they can simply be bypassed via social engineering.

What passkeys do is essentially replace password verification with other more secure sign-in options like biometrics or PINs. So instead of plugging in a set alpha-numeric string you get to use face- or fingerprint-scanning, or randomly-generated codes from an authenticator app. If this sounds complicated, it's really not — in fact it's no more involved than setting up a password. Plus, if you set up a passkey and don't like it, you can continue to sign into your Google Account with a password. The passkey will simply be ready and waiting as an alternate option you can choose to make use of.