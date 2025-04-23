When Was YouTube Created And What Was The First Video Ever Uploaded?

YouTube is celebrating its 20th anniversary today. It's quite surreal to see that a platform now home to over 20 trillion videos started with a 19-second clip. The first video uploaded to YouTube, which began as a dating site, was a 19-second clip recorded at the San Diego Zoo. The video, uploaded on April 23, 2025, shows co-founder Jawed Karim talking about elephants and their "cool" trunks. As a neat little homage, if you watch the video today, the timeline bar shows a celebration cake during the playback.

The video was recorded by Karim's friend Yakov Lapitsky. "We met up to go to the San Diego Zoo and hung out when I was there for a conference," Lapitsky told Mashable. "He didn't really talk about his project at the time."

Its beginnings were rather humble — Karim later recalled that YouTube began with a single server rented at a $100 monthly fee — and in YouTube's brief dating era, out of desperation and needing to drive traffic, the founders turned to Craigslist and encouraged women to upload their videos in exchange for $20. "We didn't get a single reply," Karim said at a commencement ceremony in 2007.

In the early days, users could not even pick which videos they wanted to play, as the website would randomly select one for them. But it emerged as a provocative platform that rose with "fail" videos and copyright-bell-ringing clips from popular TV content.

