YouTube Was Designed To Be A Dating Site (But Pivoted After No One Used It)

YouTube launched in 2005 and quickly became a special place on the internet. It was the first platform that allowed users to easily upload video to the world wide web (and without having to pay for the privilege). The site rapidly gained a huge following, and has since grown into the second-most-visited site on the internet globally, behind only Google. Sold to the search behemoth in 2006, YouTube has seen constant innovation as a standard rather than a stretch goal.

The online video marketplace has launched the careers of many well known celebrities (including Jon Lajoie who played Taco in "The League," Jimmy Tatro of "22 Jump Street," and of course, Justin Bieber). In a unique reversal, some famous actors have shifted their focus onto the platform, including Zac Efron, Brie Larson, Adam Conover, and even Will Smith.

Today, YouTube sees almost 2 billion unique visitors per month, and the most watched content creators hail from a variety of genres, showcasing the truly universal reach of a free-to-use video platform. Some of the most followed creators are gamer PewDiePie with 111 million subscribers, the viral sensation MrBeast at 119 million, children's cartoon entertainment channel Cocomelon with 149 million followers, and Indian music and film juggernaut T-Series with a massive 231 million individual subscriptions.

What's perhaps most interesting about the YouTube phenomenon is that it almost wasn't. It's hard to imagine a world without this video streaming platform, but the initial purpose of YouTube was far different than the versatile entertainment outlet that it would eventually become.