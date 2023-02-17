Here's Why Mr. Beast Thinks Expensive Cars Are A Waste Of Time And Money

In his appearance on the Flagrant podcast, MrBeast talks about his YouTube channel, a unique Bitcoin debacle he encountered, and his lack of interest in physical possessions. "Money and materialistic objects are different. Like, materialistic objects, I just don't ... they're just pointless," he says when asked why he has a detachment from money. MrBeast notes that he once owned a BMW i8 (the 2021 model starts at $147,500), but quickly realized that the luxe lifestyle simply wasn't for him. As well, in speaking of a burglary that happened in his home, he notes that the thieves made off with his expensive clothing, giving him a sense of relief more so than a dread of having to replace them.

MrBeast pumps most of his earnings back into the production of new ideas to his YouTube channel and business ventures. He simply isn't attached to the ownership of things. This is a fantastic habit for anyone to get into. Scientific American found that as we age, humans become more attached to their belongings, with children being "almost twice as likely to be willing to share their most treasured belonging."

Vox reports in no uncertain terms that materialism makes everyone unhappy. The habit is "associated with more spending problems and debt," than is typically found in people who lead less materialistic-driven lifestyles as well. Shirking the expensive ride or elegant clothing can help you enjoy a happier lifestyle, and MrBeast touts this type of thinking as he discusses his priorities and the things that give him joy in his own life.