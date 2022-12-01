Here Are YouTube's Top Videos And Creators Of 2022

To celebrate 2022 before we ring in 2023, YouTube has prepared a blog post full of this year's top creators and videos. While the list only applies to trends in the United States, it does a good job of showing the content that dominated YouTube throughout the year. YouTube's round-up is comprehensive, including lists of the top 10 creators, videos, music videos, shorts, and breakout creators. Can you guess who ruled the hearts of the viewers in 2022?

Many companies like to mark the end of the year with a list or two. In the case of Spotify, we have Spotify Wrapped; Apple has something similar with Apple Music Replay. For many years, YouTube used to make a yearly video called "YouTube Rewind," which used to be a fun mash-up that included some of the trending creators, songs, and videos from a given year. However, Rewind slowly went south, with "YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind" receiving an enormous number of dislikes, surpassing 20 million. YouTube finally canceled Rewind for good in 2021, announcing its demise in a tweet.

While YouTube no longer does Rewind, it still prepared a wrap-up that tells us what exactly was at the top of the charts in 2022.