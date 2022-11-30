Following Apple And YouTube, Spotify Wrapped Is Now Live

Spotify users curious about their listening habits over the past 12 months are in for some good news. The streaming app's annual Wrapped feature has gone live for 2022. Wrapped gives users some pretty in-depth insights into their music selection, before placing them in different categories based on what they listen to, and when they listen to it.

As part of Wrapped, Spotify has also released information on its wider customer base's listening habits. On the whole, Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist on the platform this year, followed by Taylor Swift, and then Drake. Despite coming second in the streaming chart, Swift topped the "Viral" chart — meaning her music was "shared" more than any other artist on Spotify's. "As It Was" by Harry Styles was the most streamed song of the year, and most streamed artist Bad Bunny got two tracks in the top five. Bad Bunny also claimed the top album spot, followed by Harry Styles. Ed Sheeran placed fourth with another album named after a basic mathematical symbol.

Spotify is also logging user's love of "throwback" hits. Of all the songs on the platform over 20 years old, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" was the most streamed. The song found viral success earlier this year after cropping up on Netflix's "Stranger Things." The song received over 87 times the number of plays it received before being featured on the hit series. Some of the more interesting stats include a spike in wedding-based content, with the streaming service's "country wedding" playlist receiving 620% more listens. The number of users searching for "daily affirmations" has also jumped by 400%.