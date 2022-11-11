Spotify And Google Roll Out User Choice Billing On Android Smartphones

Spotify users will now have the option to pay for subscriptions and other premium items in the app using a third-party payment system, instead of the system facilitated by the Google Play Store. Thanks to a third-party payment pipeline, Spotify won't be forced to pay Google a healthy 30% cut of all in-app transactions. Whether Spotify passes on those benefits to customers with lowered costs remains to be seen.

The billing change comes courtesy of a new purchasing system called User Choice Billing (UCB) that was announced by Google in March, which allowed a developer to offer an alternative payment option for making in-app purchases. Initially, it was only Spotify that was pilot-testing the program, but the scope of UCB has now expanded.

Spotify has already started rolling out the option for an external payment pipeline. However, it is now being joined by online dating app Bumble, which is going to push the User Choice Billing (UCB) system to its love-stricken users in the coming months.

UCB testing has remained exclusive to Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, and a handful of European markets. Today, Google has announced that the convenience is expanding to app developers and publishers in Brazil, South Africa, and the United States, as well.