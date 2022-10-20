Google Hit With $162 Million Fine For Restrictive Practices On The Android Platform

The competition regulator of India has slapped Google with a fine worth around $162 million for allegedly abusing its dominant market position in the smartphone market. During the course of its investigation, the agency targeted four key agreements that Google made its partners sign, which subsequently paved the way for restrictions and allowed the company undue leverage in the smartphone market.

To start, the MADA agreement ensured that Google services like search, Chrome browser, and YouTube came pre-installed on Android devices, offering the company unfairly high access in those segments over rivals. With the ACC and AFA agreements, Google prohibited smartphone and tablet makers from developing Android forks and selling devices running Android-based software without a core Google service like Search.

The Competition Commission of India further notes that Google used the RSA agreement to get exclusive perks for its Search service on Android phones. In doing so, Google had an unfair "competitive edge" when it came to ad revenue from search. Plus, those search queries helped Google improves its own service over time while rivals were left out of the mobile ecosystem. The latest antitrust penalty in India echoes similar concerns raised in the EU, which culminated in fines worth billions of dollars on the search giant.