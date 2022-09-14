Google's Billion-Dollar Headache Isn't Going Anywhere

Large corporations have often been the target of antitrust suits, and Google is no exception. For over a decade, the search giant has been accused of abusing its dominant position in the tech industry to suppress competition. The scope of antitrust suits against Google in the European Union alone has spanned several of its product lines ranging from its advertising platform Google AdSense to Android, its mobile OS. As of 2022, Google has been found guilty in several antitrust cases in the European Union and has been fined in excess of €8 billion (via CNN).

A large chunk of Google's staggering fines is attributed to a case dating back to 2015. Back then, following complaints from several Google clients, the European Union was called to investigate the company's business practices. Following a three-year probe, the Commission concluded in 2018 that Google had imposed several anticompetitive contractual restrictions on device manufacturers and carriers. Per the terms of these contracts, device manufacturers were required to pre-install Google's own search and browser app on mobile devices made by them. In addition, manufacturers not agreeing to Google's terms were denied access to Google's app discovery platform Google Play Store.

After making its observations public, the Commission imposed a record-breaking €4.3 billion fine on Google. In response, Google claimed that the EU ruling was unfortunate and appealed against the Commission's decision in the European General Court. Five years on, a decision has been finally made in the case — and the decision is still largely against Google.