Controversial YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki To Step Down

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is stepping down from her role after nearly nine years at the helm of social video-sharing platforms. Wojcicki spend a staggering 25 years at Google and she was the architect behind Google's acquisition of YouTube. Often hailed as one of the most powerful women in Big Tech, she is vacating her CEO position and will be taking an advisory role at Google and its parent company.

Wojcicki is the latest member of Google's original executive team to hang up her boots from active duty, following in the footsteps of co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, both of whom vacated their respective leadership roles in 2019. Notably, Google returned to them this year as the race for AI heats up with Microsoft leading the charge with its OpenAI camaraderie.

In her goodbye note on the YouTube blog, Wojcicki says she hopes to "start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects." Following her departure, Neal Mohan — who has been serving as the chief product officer and lent his expertise as the senior vice president of the video and ad business at Google – will be taking over as the new CEO of YouTube.