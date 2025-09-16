How To Set Up & Use Your Chromecast's Home Panel Feature

The Google Home ecosystem is among the most convenient options for controlling your smart home. Since fumbling through digital menus can be a hassle compared to simply flipping a light switch, making sure you can access your home controls is crucial to any good smart home setup. Google solves this issue with wide support from most smart home products, as well as native integration with Android, Google Gemini, and compatible smart speakers. But did you know that you can also control your Google Home setup from your TV? That's just one of many hidden Google TV features owners should know about.

The home panel is a relatively new addition to the Google TV platform, which is the operating system for a Chromecast or Google TV Streamer, as well as many smart TVs. It allows you to quickly change your smart lights, thermostat, speakers, and other gadgets you can use with Google Home, all without getting up from the couch. If you have a Google Nest doorbell or another compatible camera, you can even monitor the camera feed on the big screen. It's a convenient tool to have when you're settled in for a movie or show and want to dim the lights but don't have your phone close at hand. However, you will need to set it up first.

Assuming your Google Home is already configured, you can set up the Google TV home panel in less time than it takes to boot up a streaming app. Here's how to set it up and use it.