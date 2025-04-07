12 Gadgets You Can Use With Google Home
When Google first announced Google Home in 2016, it opened up a whole new world of possibilities. In the beginning, it started with speakers, which remain critical to the overall smart home ecosystem. However, it didn't take the tech giant long before its assistant became ubiquitous. In just three years, Google proudly shared that more than a billion devices were compatible with its assistant, and this number is likely only going to grow with time.
It's no wonder that millions of people have chosen Google Home as their smart home system of choice. Depending on your preferred set up, there are practically endless Google Home features, especially if you have the right gadgets to pair it with. More recently, Google Home hasn't slowed down with developing its ecosystem, including improved artificial intelligence integration.
While it's obvious that it does work with other Google-owned items, like Nest devices, there have been increasing options coming from reputable, third-party manufacturers. Although they aren't part of the official Google line up, they have been tried-and-tested to work with its assistant. Hoping to cash in on Google's effort to continuously improve it and join the increasingly complex Google Home Automations, here are a few other Google Home-compatible products that have generally positive reviews that you may not have thought could make your life better. Our methodology for choosing these items is at the bottom of the piece.
Smart Locks
Anyone who has ever tried to stay in an Airbnb with an introverted host may have encountered a smart lock. For homeowners, there are a ton of considerations before adding a smart lock to your house, such as issues of hacking, failure rates, and door compatibility — like for fire doors. However, for many people, the pros tend to outweigh the cons, especially if you have specific needs in terms of rotating user access or remote entry. It's no wonder that many smart lock brands are racing to add features like Google Home compatibility to differentiate themselves.
To start with, the ULTRALOQ Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro is one of the highest-rated in the market. For the Wi-Fi-compatible version, you can expect to spend $179.99, but for an extra $20, Amazon sells a bundle that includes an adaptor. Apart from Google Home, it also works with other smart assistants, such as Samsung's SmartThings and Amazon's Alexa. Collectively, the U-Bolt Pro variants have garnered an average rating of 4.3 stars from more than 14,000 Amazon buyers. Alternatively, the eufy Security Smart Lock C30 is a sleek option, which comes in two different designs: contemporary or traditional. For people who already have other eufy devices, like the eufy Doorbell, it's bound to be convenient. Garnering 4.3 stars on average from over 790 buyers on Amazon, eufy mentions it only takes 15 minutes to set up and is fit to work with both Alexa and Google Home devices.
Smart Air Conditioner Controller
With the world getting hotter each year, more and more people are learning the wonders of air conditioning. Thankfully, there are several wireless air conditioner controller brands that already work with Google Home.
Among them, the Sensibo Sky is a great option under $100 that has earned itself an average of 4.2 stars from more than 5,600 mostly satisfied users. Designed to work with different types of air conditioners, you won't have problems with your window types, mini splits, or even portable models. Compatible with Google Home, Alexa, and Siri, this wireless air conditioner controller lets you do everything from schedule cooling times or turning on when you're in proximity. And when you're not using your Google Home assistant, it works with your mobile phone or website apps as well.
On the other hand, the Breez Eco Smart AC Controller is a slightly cheaper option at only $79. Rated slightly higher at 4.5 stars on average by 1,700+ people, it also works with many smart home assistants that include Google Home plus mini-splits, window, PTAC, and portable air conditioning units. Apart from the typical on/off and scheduling functions, it also features air filter status tracking and geofencing capabilities.
Smart Thermostats
From significant cost savings, to energy usage tracking, and remote control features, there are many reasons why a smart thermostat belongs in your house. However, not all smart thermometer brands are built to work with your Google Home ecosystem. Thankfully, we found two that might be up your alley. Among the highest-rated thermostats you can snag on Amazon, Emerson's Sensi Smart Thermostat has an impressive track record with 21,000+ buyers awarding it an average of 4.4 stars. Retailing for $129.99, this smart thermostat prides itself in its commitment to privacy protection, as well as compatibility with major smart home assistants like Google Home's assistant. Not only can it help you monitor temperature, but it can notify you if there are any issues with your filter systems. And if you care about supporting local products, Emerson shares that this is proudly made in the U.S.
A slightly less popular option with 3,000+ reviews, ecobee's Smart Thermostat shares the same 4.4 star rating. However, it does have a sleeker appearance, which works well with more modern home aesthetics. That said, this smart thermostat is around double the price, retailing for just under $250. But it's important to note that it's relatively expensive for a reason. You actually have access to more features than similar devices. For example, apart from temperature, this thermostat boasts air quality monitoring, smoke alarm detection, and even security features like break-in alerts.
Smart Alarms
In an ideal world, no one would need to install home security systems. But when it comes to preventing break-ins, the reality is that it's a combination of updating the weak points in your home's physical spaces and investing in technology that can help deter potential burglars, such as alarm systems. With an average rating of 4.2 stars from 3,500+ Amazon reviews, the tolviviov Wi-Fi Door Alarm System comes in a kit with a siren, plus sensors and remotes. Available in two colors (white and gray), it's possible to get the pack of eight for $59.99, but tolviviov does mention that it can accommodate up to 20 sensors for larger areas. Apart from Google Home and Alexa integration, it also comes with a smart app that has four main modes: home, away, disarmed, and SOS. Although at 120db, the siren is as loud as a jet plane, so anyone in your house can know right away if someone is on the premises. But take note, its battery can only last up to eight hours, so it's not as effective for long power outages.
Also designed to work with Google Home, the SimpliSafe Wireless Security Home System costs just under $240, but it does allow for some pretty neat features. For example, with a minimum subscription rate of $21.99, you can get 24/7 monitoring that automatically contacts emergency personnel, like police, firemen, or medical professionals. On Amazon, it garnered a 4.4 star average from 2,400 reviewers.
Smart TVs
In the past, people relied on devices like the Google Chromecast to turn their televisions into smart home devices. But as technology has progressed, smart TVs have become more affordable, and it has been increasingly common for them to work with Google Home directly. Apart from being able to easily turn on TVs without a remote, Google Home integration also means being able to do other things like link music or even stream video feeds from your smart cameras.
Among these newer TV models is the Samsung 40" Class LED Smart FHD TV. For $247.99, this full HD TV holds a 4.4 star rating from more than 13,600 buyers on Amazon and is built to work with Google's assistant. But, if you're not a fan of the big screens anyway, there's also a slightly smaller 32" version that goes for $20 less at $227.99. But if you're really tight on budget, the VIZIO 40" Full HD Smart TV is the same size for $169.99 or $10 cheaper at $159.99 for the 32" version. Rated 4.1 stars by 2,700+ people on Amazon, it has Google Home compatibility, as well as its VIZIO Home, which has thousands of content to choose from.
Apart from smart TVs, we've also done a rundown on entertainment devices that also work with Google Home, like sound bars, streaming sticks, and even an Xbox. So, if your TV is a little old, you can still enjoy some other benefits with these other options.
Smart Robot Vacuums
With so many robot mop and vacuum brands out there, it can be difficult to find one that matches your home's needs. After all, they differ ever so slightly with their suction power, dock station functions, and automatic features. However, one way that smart robots can set themselves apart from the crowd? Google Home compatibility.
Despite not being the cheapest option in the market, the roborock Q5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo works with Google Home, as well as Amazon Echo devices. Priced at $239.99, it has a 4-hour run time with a strong suction that can handle everything from ordinary dust to stubborn pet hair. Designed to work on wood, tiles, and carpets, the roborock Q5 can even vacuum and mop at the same time, which gets the job twice as fast. It's likely that this feature is one of the many reasons that it garnered around 4.2 stars from over 2,700+ reviewers on Amazon. That said, for those willing to spend double the price, the roborock Q8 (or its newer model) is $599.99.
On the other hand, it's hard to bring up vacuums in general without mentioning Shark. Often referenced as a Dyson alternative across categories, it's no surprise that the Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is another Google Home-capable device with a month-long capacity that can help you keep your home perfectly spotless. On Amazon, this robot vacuum nets a 4.1 star rating across 9,500+ reviews, despite its eye-watering $549.99 price tag.
Smart Doorbells
For people looking to upgrade home security, youmight want to consider a smart doorbell, especially if you're trying to keep porch pirates from stealing your Amazon deliveries. One smart doorbell option, which also works with Google Home, is the eufy Security Video Doorbell E340. With a 4.3 star average rating on Amazon, over 2,000 people think it's well worth the $179.99 price tag. Among the advantages listed, this eufy Doorbell doesn't need any regular subscription fees to do its job. In addition, eufy shares that it keeps its data local, which may be important to privacy buffs who want to opt out of cloud storage solutions. But take note, if you get the battery-powered version, you'll need to monitor the charge if you're planning to be away from your home for long periods.
If you want something a little more popular, more than 9,000 people have given the AOSU Doorbell Camera Wireless an estimated 4.5 stars as well. Relatively cheaper at $149.99, this 5MP doorbell camera with a 166 FOV also doesn't have a monthly fee. While it lasts around six months per charge, it also offers a wired connection option for added peace of mind. Additionally, AOSU also takes pride in things like detailed night vision capabilities and smart playback features. Regardless, you can ask Google Home to display what's happening outside your door with either of these options.
Smart Cameras
In 2025, there are tons of great Wi-Fi security cameras that can match almost anyone's budget or unique monitoring requirements. There's no shortage of Google Home-compatible third-party cameras. In the past, we've mentioned some popular options, like the Wyze Cam v4, eufyCam 2C Pro, and Arlo Essential. However, here are some other highly-rated options that also deserve a shoutout.
In the past few years, TP-Link's Tapo Security Camera has impressed over 34,000 people who've purchased it on Amazon. Selling for a little under $20, the 1080P model is a good bang for your buck with an average rating of 4.4 stars on the e-commerce site. Available in either black or white, you can also opt to get a 2K version for just $10 more or $29.99. In tandem with Google's assistant, you can ask enabled devices to pull up views from the Tapo camera on your preferred screen. But take note, the price doesn't include the microSD card, if you don't want to pay for cloud storage. Similarly, the bluerams Indoor Camera's 2K camera is also priced at $29.99. Netting itself 4.2 stars from over 31,000 Amazon reviewers, it's also available in black for a slightly higher price at $34.99 or bundled with a 64GB TF card for $39.99. Either way, after you've hooked up your preferred smart camera to your Google Home set up, don't forget to do your due diligence to follow our tips for making sure the camera footage is secure.
Smart Fans
While we've covered air conditioners already, sometimes you can get enough circulation or manage the heat with just a fan instead. Thankfully, in tandem with your Google Home device, you don't have to lift a finger to turn some fans on and off, like the Dreo Tower fan. Known to be incredibly quiet at 28dB, which is like someone breathing, the Dreo Tower fan boasts 4.6 stars from over 6,000 Amazon reviews. Retailing for $79.99, the standing fan is also part of our list of underrated smart office products because of how it can help get a room to your ideal temperature and set the mood for work.
But if you want a fan that is extra quiet, the Pelonis 40" Smart Bladeless Tower Fan may be large, but it is only as loud as rustling leaves (at 20dB). For sensitive sleepers, this can definitely help cool you down without disturbing your night's sleep. For its premium version with wi-fi and voice control functions that let it work with Google Home, it will set you back $139.99. As of writing, this model holds a 4.3 star rating from Amazon coming from more than 260 customers.
Of course, Google Home integration aside, there are other benefits to investing in a smart fan as well. If you do decide to get one, we've rounded up a nice guide for how to save a few bucks with smart energy fans with the use of activation conditions and occupancy sensors.
Smart Curtain Opener
For people looking to bring their home into the future, there's no shortage of neat technology that can already make it happen — window dressings included. There are a few compatible smart curtain openers that you might want to add to your cart today.
Starting at $99.99, the SwitchBot Automatic Curtain Opener lets you use your voice to open curtains, as well as with its remote or mobile app. On Amazon, more than 1,300 people think it saved them a lot of hassle and rated it 4 stars. With this curtain opener, there is a way to set schedules to match your waking and sleep times throughout the day. Plus, you also have the option to get it with a solar panel, so you never have to think about charging it ever again.
Alternatively, the Quoya QL500 Smart Curtain System is also a good contender and is rated higher at 4.4 stars on average by 700+ people on Amazon. Also a Google Home-compatible device, you can expect to spend $239 for lengths up to 125" and a $40 more if you want to go up to 283". Regardless, Quoya shares that it can hold up to 110.2 lbs (or 50 kg) of curtain weight.
Smart Blinds
Once you've gone through the pros and cons to installing smart blinds in your home, the next question you may have on your mind is if any of them are compatible with your existing Google Home system. Well, you're in luck, because we found some that are, like the Yoolax Motorized Blinds, that more than a thousand people have given 4.3 stars on Amazon. Available in multiple color options, the prices of these blinds depend on the dimensions, but they do start at $142. Typically, these smart blinds come in 72" length with widths that span from 22" to 59", but Yoolax offers a 105" x 117" version as well.
If you want a solar-powered option with a 2,000 mAH battery, the SwitchBot Blind Tilt Motorized Blinds could be for you instead. Less than half the price of the Yoolax model at $69.99 for a single set or $249.99 for four, it can work with existing blinds with no problem. Aside from its light sensing capabilities, Switchbot claims it can be pretty precise (up to 2 degrees). However, one caveat is that for it to work with assistants like Alexa, SmartThings, and GoogleHome, you will need to buy the $39 SwitchBot Hub Mini or the $69.99 Hub 2 too.
For iPhone owners, there are other smart blind brands that should also be on your radar, like the Lutron Serena Smart Honeycomb Shades, SmartWings Motorized Roller Shades, Eve MotionBlinds Motor, and Ikea Fyrtur Roller Blinds.
Smart Garage Door Opener
At SlashGear, we're always looking for ways to optimize our garage, including with smart gadgets like air quality monitors, parking guides, cameras, and last but not the least, garage door openers. Previously, we've rounded up of some of the top Wi-Fi-connected garage door openers, but not all of them are known to work with Google Home. Here are two that you might want to buy that can.
With prices that start at $59.99 for a single door, the meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote is a good budget option that works with Google Home, as well as Apple's HomeKit/Carplay, SmartThings, and Alexa. But if you're not within speaking distance to your Google Home device, you can also use its app to open and close the doors as well. So far, more than 11,700 satisfied users have collectively given meross' garage door opener a 4.3 star average rating on Amazon. That said, you should probably confirm if it can work with your specific garage door brand.
For those who have a much higher budget, the Genie StealthDrive Garage Door Opener is another well-reviewed option on Amazon that has earned itself 4.4 stars from 4,700+ people. Retailing for $289.99, it can manage garage heights as high as 7ft (or higher with extensions), doors that weigh half a ton, and has some nifty features like a backup battery system that people who deal with power outages frequently will appreciate.
How we choose these Google Home-enabled devices
To select the items on this list, the first and most important qualification is that they're known to work with the Google Home ecosystem. Next, we looked into products that have at least 200 reviews, which help give a better view on their manufacturing consistency. Lastly, we only included items that have been rated over 4 stars or higher and have not been tagged as frequently returned by customers. But take note, the items on this list are only suggestions and there are many more options that are compatible with Google Home available. It's also important to take note of possible compatibility issues, especially for products that require more precise measurements.
Although it didn't affect their inclusion, we also mentioned products that were compatible with other smart home systems like HomeKit and Alexa. After all, you may want to change your preferred set up in the future and it would be beneficial to have a device that is flexible. In some cases, we also noted what products required additional items to be function, such as subscriptions, memory cards, or hubs, that add to the overall cost of use and long-term ownership.