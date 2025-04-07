12 Gadgets You Can Use With Google Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Google first announced Google Home in 2016, it opened up a whole new world of possibilities. In the beginning, it started with speakers, which remain critical to the overall smart home ecosystem. However, it didn't take the tech giant long before its assistant became ubiquitous. In just three years, Google proudly shared that more than a billion devices were compatible with its assistant, and this number is likely only going to grow with time.

It's no wonder that millions of people have chosen Google Home as their smart home system of choice. Depending on your preferred set up, there are practically endless Google Home features, especially if you have the right gadgets to pair it with. More recently, Google Home hasn't slowed down with developing its ecosystem, including improved artificial intelligence integration.

While it's obvious that it does work with other Google-owned items, like Nest devices, there have been increasing options coming from reputable, third-party manufacturers. Although they aren't part of the official Google line up, they have been tried-and-tested to work with its assistant. Hoping to cash in on Google's effort to continuously improve it and join the increasingly complex Google Home Automations, here are a few other Google Home-compatible products that have generally positive reviews that you may not have thought could make your life better. Our methodology for choosing these items is at the bottom of the piece.

