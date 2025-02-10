6 Entertainment Devices Compatible With Google Home

If you use Google Home as part of your smart home setup, you know it acts as the brain of the operation. Beyond managing these day-to-day tasks, Google Home can also be a big part of your home entertainment setup.

To get started with Google Home, you need the Google Home app, a Google account, and, most importantly, Google Home-compatible devices. You can manage your smart devices through the app, using voice commands to do everything from dimming the lights before bed to turning up the thermostat on chilly mornings and more. If you have a Google Home-compatible smart speaker like the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, you can say something like, "Play my morning playlist," to listen to your favorite tunes and get your day off on the right foot. The same goes for streaming your favorite TV shows and even using your gaming console; they can all be controlled with simple voice commands. With so many compatible entertainment devices to choose from, you can put together a pretty complete smart entertainment system with Google Home at the center of it.

