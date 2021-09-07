Bose Smart Soundbar 900 combines spatial audio tech and Dolby Atmos

Audio company Bose has introduced its new Smart Soundbar 900, a long speaker for your home entertainment system. The model packs Bose’s spatial audio technology, offering an audio experience that seemingly projects different aspects of the audio to various parts of the room. A ‘comparable’ experience is offered even if the source doesn’t offer Dolby Atmos audio.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 offers a variety of features, including Dolby Atmos, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. The company says this new model replaces its Smart Soundbar 700, or at least it will when it becomes available on September 23.

Consumers can expect a long speaker measuring 41-inches in length, 2.3-inches high, and 4-inches deep. Though you can use it with any TV, Bose says it can fit under models that are 50-inches or larger. In addition to the connectivity options detailed above, the Smart Soundbar 900 also sports WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, and a single cable that needs to be plugged into the TV.

Beyond that, the new soundbar also works with Bose’s rear speakers and bass modules for consumers who want a more complete home audio setup. Consumers who have the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones can connect them to the Smart Soundbar 900 for those times viewers need to avoid waking up others in the house.

The most notable aspect of the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is its ability to provide an immersive audio experience by producing audio with realistic placement in the room. The company explains that if, for example, you’re watching a movie that involves an aircraft flying overhead, you’ll hear the audio above you.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 will be priced at $899.95 USD when it arrives later this month.