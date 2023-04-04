How To Control Your Xbox With The Google Home App

With homes becoming increasingly smart, it's only natural you'd want seamless integration for controlling your gaming console without hunting down remotes. One of the most underrated features of the original Xbox One was using the Kinect to turn your console on with your voice. You could say "Xbox, On" and your game would spring to life, awaiting further commands to help you escape the drag of life.

Well, that's still possible, thanks to Microsoft adding voice assistant functionality to the latest Xbox consoles. You can add Google Assistant, for instance, and use any voice-activated device to turn the console on, just as you would to control other elements of your smart home. But what happens when the family is sleeping, and you can't scream commands to your digital butler at the top of your voice? Thankfully, you can still use the Google Home app.

You might find it counterintuitive to use another device to control your Xbox when you could use a controller, but the Google Home app is handy when your controller is lost or its batteries are dead, for example. Or, perhaps you're on the other side of the room cooking a meal and need to quickly adjust the volume and control movie or music playback. If that sounds useful to you, you'll be happy to know setting all this up is pretty easy.