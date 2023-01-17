How To Change The Volume On Your TV Using Your Xbox Series X|S

Are you tired of constantly having to reach for a separate remote or get up from your comfortable gaming spot to adjust the volume on your TV? Imagine being able to do this without taking your hands off the controller and interrupting your gaming session.

That's exactly what you can do on the Xbox Series X and Series S. Even better: you can control the volume with your voice commands through the built-in Alexa or Google Assistant support. You can thank HDMI-CEC for the privilege, which allows your TV to communicate with all the devices connected to it.

We've already shown you how to set up HDMI-CEC to do other neat things like using your TV remote to control your Xbox. In this guide, we'll show you how to easily control your TV volume using your Xbox Series X|S. Ready to make your home entertainment setup even more intuitive and convenient? Read on for the full step-by-step instructions.