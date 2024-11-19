6 Of The Most Useful Google Home Automations You Can Set Up For Your Smart Home

The great thing about smart home technology isn't just that you can turn the lights off without getting out of bed, but that you don't have to turn them off at all. With Google Home, you can harness the power of automated routines to make the best Google Home smart devices carry out actions on their own. The possibilities are practically endless, as you can set Google Home routines to trigger based on the time of day, your location, or even a custom command. Routines can do anything you can imagine, from controlling your lights to playing a particular song, and those actions can stack to create even more possibilities.

With so many options at your fingertips, it can be hard to figure out which routines are most useful for you. That's why we've rounded up six of the most helpful Google Home automations you can set up right now, provided you have the right smart devices. Whether you just want your lights to follow a schedule, dream of having your home to respond when you arrive at the end of the day, or want some ideas that can spark further inspiration for your particular needs, we've got them all.

For each routine, we'll give you the whole recipe, including the right triggers and actions to set. So, without further ado, here are a few Google Home automations that can help put your smart home life on easy mode right now.

