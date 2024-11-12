How To Group Your Google Nest Speakers For A Whole-Home Sound System

Google Home is the beating heart of the tech giant's smart home ecosystem, and its Nest speakers have made it easier than ever to issue voice commands into the ether. Still, if you've blanketed your home in these speakers — or any Google Assistant-capable speakers, regardless of manufacturer — you're probably wondering if you can turn them into a home-wide sound system. After all, how great would it be to walk room to room without ever having to stop belting out the chorus to your new favorite song?

Thankfully, one of Google Home's great features is that it makes it incredibly easy to group your Google Nest or other Assistant-capable speakers and customize them to your heart's content. It's actually far easier than grouping lights in Google Home. Not only can you group all of your speakers together for a whole-home sound system, but you can create smaller groups. This means that if you've got a few speakers in the bedroom, you can put them into their own group.

Other devices can be grouped as well, including Smart Displays and Smart Clocks. Chromecast with Google TV and TVs that run Google TV can also be added your home entertainment system into the mix. All of these devices can be grouped in any combination. Moreover, you can use your speakers to cast audio to specific groups by name, meaning that once you've created a group, it's incredibly easy to send your content to it. So, here's how to group your Google Nest speakers and other connected audio playback devices.

