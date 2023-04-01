Why You Shouldn't Put Your Google Home Or Nest Devices In These Places

The first place you'd probably put your Google Home or Nest device is beside the TV, radio, or Bluetooth speakers. After all, it's convenient to keep all your electronics in one spot, especially if you plan to connect them with each other. This dedicated spot for electronics is also where you can typically find the most easily accessible wall sockets, eliminating the need for extension cords.

However, while the TV stand seems like a logical place for your Google Home or Nest device, it can actually become a nuisance down the line. If you're watching a show or YouTube video that mentions something relatively close to the wake words "Hey Google," your device will activate and respond to the command. That's why it's safer to keep your Google Home or Nest away from any sound source, so it doesn't perform any unwanted commands. Also, a loud audio source can prevent your speaker from hearing you in the first place.

If you really want to use it with your TV or Bluetooth speaker, you can place it far from the sound source and closer to you. You can also try adjusting the device's sensitivity to the wake word or turn the mic off after you're done using it.